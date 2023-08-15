Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.64. The company had a trading volume of 536,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,500. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.