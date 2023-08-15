Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of META traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,274,357. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $779.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average of $239.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.