Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.90. The stock had a trading volume of 234,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,650. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $280.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

