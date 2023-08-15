Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 421.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. 8,178,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,352,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

