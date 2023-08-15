Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $18,862,813. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Optas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $324.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.06 and its 200 day moving average is $302.12. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

