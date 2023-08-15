Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $324.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $18,862,813. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

