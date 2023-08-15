Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Lowered by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 1,007,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

