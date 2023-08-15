Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Update

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 536,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,271.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Metro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Metro

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Company Profile

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $53.06 on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.