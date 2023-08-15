MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $14.62 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $14.62 or 0.00050066 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.49 or 1.00018403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.96172859 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,436,664.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

