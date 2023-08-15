Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,541.09

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00006217 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $73,541.09 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,968,828 coins and its circulating supply is 21,557,547 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

