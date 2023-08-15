Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,530 shares during the period. Meritage Homes comprises 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $147.91. 6,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,480. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

