Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.95-1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.44 million.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. 757,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

