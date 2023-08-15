Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,553 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 1,644,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

