MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,605,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 3,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

MEG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

