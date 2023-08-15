Medpace (MEDP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2023 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2023 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $260.00.

7/26/2023 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $270.00.

7/25/2023 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $252.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $265.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $269.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 720.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Medpace by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

