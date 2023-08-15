Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSFFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

MFCSF stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

