McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.9% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,947. The stock has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.68.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.