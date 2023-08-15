Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 785,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,131,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $682.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 220,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 153,393 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

