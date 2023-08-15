Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.14 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.14 million and $8.14 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.28322288 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $5,654,099.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

