Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Raised to $3.50 at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Matterport

Matterport Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55. Matterport has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Matterport by 12.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 841,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Matterport by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 829,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.