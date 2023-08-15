Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $396.03. 647,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $373.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average of $374.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

