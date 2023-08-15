Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on MMLP
Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners
In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 168,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 168,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
See Also
