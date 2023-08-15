Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 32,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Midstream Partners

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 168,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 168,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,193,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 273,013 shares of company stock valued at $583,374. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.