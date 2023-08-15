Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.68

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 72839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

