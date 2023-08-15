Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.68

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 72839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAKSY
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.