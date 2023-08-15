MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

