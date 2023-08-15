Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,504.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,744. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,396.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Activity at Markel Group
In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKL
About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Markel Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.