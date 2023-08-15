Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,504.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,744. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,396.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

