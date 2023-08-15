Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.53. 628,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,630. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

