Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 295,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,393. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

