Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,553. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

