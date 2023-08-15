Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 31,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. 4,912,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,806,767. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

