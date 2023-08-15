Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.51. 654,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,503. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $251.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

