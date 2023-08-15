Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. 289,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,329. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,870. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

