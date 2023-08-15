Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,854. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

