Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 501,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

