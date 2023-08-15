Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 11,782,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746,910. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

