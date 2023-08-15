Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 540 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 170,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,743. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

