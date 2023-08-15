Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 31,130 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 167.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,383.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. 12,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,661. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $99.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

