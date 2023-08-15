Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 14,176,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 36,692,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

