Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,702,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,901.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

OTCMKTS:MPCMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

