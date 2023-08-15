Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 25%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 199,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 55,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Magna Terra Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.