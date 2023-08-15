Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

MGIC stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

