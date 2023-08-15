Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:M opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 136,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

