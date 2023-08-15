Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO John David Risher Buys 100,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,844,213. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Lyft by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

