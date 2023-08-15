LumiraDx (LMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. On average, analysts expect LumiraDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LumiraDx Price Performance
Shares of LMDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,542. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.
LMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
