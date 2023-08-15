Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.74. 1,952,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,965,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

