Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.