Luke Jensen Buys 19 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Luke Jensen bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($191.86).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 799.40 ($10.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,314. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 638.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 557.72. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($8.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.98) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 642.20 ($8.15).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

