Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LU opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Lufax has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

