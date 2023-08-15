Loop Capital Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $205.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,695. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.23. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. monday.com’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

