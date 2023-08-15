Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SVV stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $118,500,000.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.