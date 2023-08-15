Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. 588,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,400. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a P/E ratio of -156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,375.00%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

